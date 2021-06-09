As soon as the video was shared by Kriti on Instagram, her younger sister Nupur Sanon, Athiya Shetty, Mukesh Chabbra among others dropped the love emoticon in the comment section to shower love.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Today marks the 4 year anniversary of the film “Raabta” and actress Kriti Sanon can’t help missing her late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On this special occasion, the “Raabta” actress took to social media to pen a heart-touching note for Sushant and the team and shared a BTS video from the sets of the film.

In her post, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye, Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.. Films come and go. But every single film has so so many memories behind it. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us. Some more than others", she said in her post.

Terming the film as one of her best memories, Sanon further wrote, "Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did I know that it would be our first and last. #Raabta".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

As soon as the video was shared by Kriti on Instagram, her younger sister Nupur Sanon, Athiya Shetty, Mukesh Chabbra among others dropped the love emoticon in the comment section to shower love on the actress and the wonderful memory of Sushant.

Kriti and Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly dated each other before his demise. They were starred together in the movie “Raabta”. The story of the film was based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed lovers. The film was directed by by Dinesh Vijan and it also starred Jim Sarbh, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in supporting roles.

Earlier also, Kriti Sanon has shared photos with Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram remembering him and grieving the loss. She was taken aback by the news of Sushant’s death by suicide. Next Kriti will be seen in the movie 'Adipurush' with Prabhas, Sunny Singh among others actors.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan