New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Lisa Ray, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2009, became an inspiration to many as she came out even stronger after that. Lisa did several films and has also been part of web series like Four More Shots Please, where she stepped her foot into something which she never did before and made sure to break the barriers with it. Well, the actress is going to turn a year older on April 4, and ahead of her special day, here are a few things which Lisa did and with that, she won our heart:

When she talked about her cancer diagnosis

Lisa was 37 when she was diagnosed with cancer and she went for a stem cell transplant and she later got free from cancer. She even wrote about her diagnosis and said, "It never occurred to me that I wouldn’t get better. Almost as soon as he said cancer (or didn’t), I was framing it as just another adventure in a life that had circled the globe for three decades, plucking one experience after the other like cherries from trees. Now cells in my bones were rampaging, multiplying, squeezing out the red blood cells.”

When she showcased the LGBTQIA community in Four More Shots Please

In the show, Lisa played the role of a celebrity who found it hard to come out of the closet and she finally did it by saying out loud, without fearing that she loves women. She was even quoted saying to PTI, "When I started in the 90s, these roles for women were a distant dream in India and I had to leave the country to find good content."

When she talked about hating herself and bulimia

In an event, she opened up about that even when she was doing good in her career and was in a position, she had anorexia, bulimia and she hated herself and because of that, she did some self-investigation.

Lisa is a mother of two and she has twin daughters Sufi and Soleil with her husband Jason Dehni. She tied the knot with Jason in 2012.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma