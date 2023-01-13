Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 54: Net Worth Of The Late Musician Will Leave Your Jaws Dropped

Lisa Marie Presley's sudden demise has left the streets of Hollywood shocked as the 'Lights Out' singer died at 54 on late January 12, days after Austin Butler won a Golden Globe Award for playing the role of her father, the pop icon Elvis Presley. Lisa was also Michael Jackson's first wife, as the duo wedded in 1994 and was married for two years.

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of the King of Pop Elvis Presley struggling to bind a life in the limelight and also, later on, had to face financial struggles. Lisa Marie was just seven years old when her father died. Later on, she released her debut album, 'To Whom It May Concern' in 2023 featuring the single 'Lights Out' about the death of her father.

Talking about her net worth, Lisa Marie Presley's total net worth stands to be around $16 million. Lisa sold an 85% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises to CKX, who already owned American Idol, however, the venture failed.

Lisa Marie sued her former business manager, accusing her of a $100 million fortune due to mismanagement. At the time of Elvis Presley's death in 1977, his estate was worth $5 million, and she inherited the entire value.

At the age of 25, as she inherited her father's estate, the value fluctuated but was worth close to more than $120 million, where her mother started to make business making Graceland a tourist attraction raking around $15 million annually since its opening. Lisa Marie owned Graceland at the time of her death.

She profited from the tourism of Graceland, however, the business suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Lisa's annual income fluctuated, as in November she was reported to earn $104,000 per month from Elvis Presley Enterprises, plus $4,361 as a Graceland employee, reaching an annual income of $1.3 million.

Lisa also owned 15% of Elvis Presley Enterprises at the time of her passing. The value of Graceland is highly unclear, however, it is the biggest money maker for Elvis Presley's estate to date, owning a boasting range of properties including an entertainment complex, hotel, museum, and a mansion itself, generating an estimated $15o million in revenue for the city annually.