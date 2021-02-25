Lisa Haydon took to her social media handle to share her baby shower video with two other pregnant friends dancing by her side. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mommy-to-be Lisa Haydon who is all set to give birth to her third child seems in a rather fun mood these days. The actress's friends recently threw her a baby shower party where Lisa was seen dancing on Luis Fonsi's Despacito. Her dance caught everyone's eyes as she was flaunting her baby bump with two others in a crop top and pyjamas.

The actress however seems a bit skeptical about keeping the video on her social media. Yes, while sharing the clip and a series of pictures Lisa wrote, "Might delete this video later lol. But I dare you to watch this and feel grumpy," Lisa Haydon captioned her post. She also added a thank you note for her friend Isabelle Daza, whose baby shower it was: "Thanks Isabelle Daza for whipping our as*%s for your baby shower instead of feeding us sugary cupcakes. True friendship!"

Now isn't she nailing her dance moves? Well, till now we were a big fan of Lisa's acting but now, no doubts her sense of humour is pretty impressive too.

The images apart from the video feature the 'Houseful 3' actress practicing her pilates with her friends.

Talking about her personal life, Lisa married Dino Lalvani in 2016 post which the duo had their first child, a boy in 2017. After this, the actress gave birth to a baby girl named Leo in 2020 and now she is expecting her third baby who is due soon.

Sharing the news of her pregnancy, Lisa posted an Insta video where she was seen conversing with her son about who was in her belly.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon is a famous name in Bollywood and has worked in popular films like, 'Queen', 'Aisha', 'Housefull 3', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and more.

