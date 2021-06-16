Lisa Haydon Birthday Special: Ahead of Lisa Haydon's birthday, we have brought you some super hot pics of actress that will make you fall in love with her:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Supermodel Lisa Haydon Lalvani never fails to impress her fans when it comes to showing off a well-toned body, even during the maternity period. The mother of two (soon to be three) has always been an inspiration to all the ladies out there. She keeps her fans on toes by posting amazing pics with her boys Zack, Leo and her husband, Dino Lalvani. The actress, who is going to celebrate her 35th birthday tomorrow, June 17, 2021, marked her debut in Bollywood with Aisha.

The actress then went on to do several films as a supporting actress, including The Shaukeena, Housefull 3, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Queen. For her role in Kangana Ranaut's Queen, she received immense praise from critics and was also nominated at Filmfare, IIFA Award, Screen Award and Star Guild Award for a Best Supporting actress. However, She won the same in the Lions' Gold Awards. The actress has also won the award for Best Breakthrough for Queen by Vogue. Not many know, Lisa is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has trained with Shiamak Davar for five years.

Apart from this, she is also a model in India and internationally. She features in several big Magazine covers, including Vogue India, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, L'Officiel and Femina (India).

Ahead of Lisa Haydon's birthday, we have brought you some super hot pics of actress that will motivate fans to get their summer body on point:

Meanwhile, in February 2020 welcomed her second son Leo and on March 8, 2021, she announced her third pregnancy. This time the actress is soon going to blessed by a girl child, speaking to a leading daily, the actress said, "Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner."

Lisa got married to Dino in October 2016 and gave birth to her firstborn son Zack in 2017. The couple is currently living happily in Hong Kong.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv