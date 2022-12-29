Lily Collins Reacts To 'Emily In Paris' Being Compared To 'Sex And The City'

Emily Cooper is an iconic fashion figure for her generation. In Netflix's Emily in Paris, which released its third season on December 21, the American online marketer has confidently and boldly embraced trends and style like a true Parisian social media influencer.

Given the attention -- sometimes controversial -- paid to Emily's (Lily Collins) ensembles, it's understandable that she has been compared to another television fashion idol: Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw in S*x and the City.

Speaking with E! News about how she wears the comparison to Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Bradshaw as a symbol of distinction, Lily said, "It's something I will always cherish. "I just love Carrie Bradshaw. I love Sarah Jessica."

The similarities between Emily and Carrie become even clearer when one takes into consideration the fact that Darren Star was the creator of both Emily in Paris as well as S*x and the City.

"We both are very much fashion shows and they celebrate the cities in which they film, Paris and New York. They're characters unto themselves, the fashion and the city," E! News reported citing Lily.

In addition to having similar ethos, Emily in Paris and S*x and the City even had the same costume designer. Emmy winner Patricia Field co-created Emily's initial season and worked as a costume consultant during season two.

Field, the renowned fashion guru, served as the chief costume creator for the entirety of S*x and the City's six-season run and was the brains behind so many of Carrie's most cherished and contentious ensembles.

Marilyn Fitoussi replaced Field as chief costume designer for Emily's second season, so fans can owe her gratitude for Emily's pink plumed cape, and other, let's say, daring sartorial gambles.

Coming back to Lily Collins, the actress on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of how her character, Emily Cooper, really got her fringe bangs for season three.

While the popular Netflix series shows Emily impulsively snipping her hair herself – in the very first episode - the actual process was much less dramatic. Though, still somewhat nerve-racking.

Not exactly trauma bangs… unlike Emily, I didn’t cut these myself! Big thank you to the master @gregoryrussellhair for inducting me into my fringe era and starting Emily’s new hair journey…,” Lily captioned her image.

In the brief video, Lily is seen sitting in dressing chair while wearing a pink stylist cape as her stylist Gregory diligently worked through her hair and trimmed some of her tresses. After some locks landed on her lap, the 33-year-old exclaimed, “Baby's first bangs...oh my god."

See here post here:

All three seasons of Emily in Paris are available to stream on Netflix.