Lilly Singh, Hailey Bieber Take Internet By Storm After Dancing To 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai', Fans Call It 'Multiverse Of Madness' | Watch

Lilly Singh is one of the most popular YouTubers all over the world and has gained a massive fan following over the years. She has collaborated with many celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomes, etc. Now, she has collaborated with Hailey Bieber and has fulfilled the wish of every Indian fan of Hailey.

In the video, Lilly and Hailey dance together on the song 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' and the video has gone viral. Sharing the video, Lilly wrote, "When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model. like hiiiii @haileybieber. PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian."

Fans are over the moon after seeing this video and some are even calling it their own version of a 'multiverse of madness'.

Earlier, Hailey broke the internet after posing with Selena Gomez at the Academy Museum Gala in LA. The two put end to the rumours of a feud between them after posing together. For the unversed, Hailey is married to Justin Bieber and Selena is Justin's ex-girlfriend.

Hailey has previously talked about her relationship with Selena and said that she respects her a lot. "It's all respect. It's all love. ... Neither of us owes anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her," she said in a podcast.

On the work front, Lilly will feature in Netflix's documentary 'The Romantics' which will celebrate the legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra. The docu-series will release on February 14.