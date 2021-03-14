Anushka Sharma blessed the feed of the netizens on Sunday morning. Taking to Instagram she shared a picture in which she was flaunting her glass skin and was 'catching all the light'.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Anushka Sharma loves soaking in the sun and her latest picture is proof. The NH10 actress blessed the feed of the netizens on Sunday morning. Taking to Instagram she shared a picture in which she was flaunting her glass skin and was 'catching all the light'.

In the picture, she was looking gorgeous as ever in denim on denim look. She did the bare minimum for her causal yet peppy look. The new mommy in town was seen flaunting her glowing skin.

She was donning a light blue denim jacket with ripped blue jeans. Anushka was looking in the camera and her hair was doing the magic. For the picture, she opted for a no-makeup look and was looking beautiful in it.

She shared the picture with the caption that read, "लाइट कैचर". As soon as she shared the photo on Instagram, her friends from the film fraternity bombarded the comment section with compliments for her look.

Actress Mouni Roy dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Actress Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor also dropped a heart-faced emoji in the comment section.

Netizens also couldn't take their eyes off of her pretty face. One of the users wrote, "baal silky silky.. gaal milky milky.. ye to chalti firti vanilla ice cream hai."

Another user wrote, "ufff.."

In just an hour of sharing the picture on the photo-sharing platform, it had garnered 10,88,594 likes, at the time of writing this article.

Anushka Sharma is married to Virat Kohli. The power couple tied the knot in the year 2017 in an aesthetic wedding in Italy. They welcomed their first child on January 11, Vamika.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the film Zero in which she shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has produced shows and films like Pataal Lok and Bulbul.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma