Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson And Ananya Panday In Never Seen Before Avatar

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer 'Liger' has been hitting headlines ever since its announcement. The makers shared Vijay's intriguing looks for the film, which generated curiosity among the audience. Moreover, the song 'Akdi Pakdi' from the film is trending all over social media. Finally, Liger's trailer is out and it has everything Vijay's fans want to see.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie also stars Mike Tyson. Take a look at the trailer here.

The trailer opens with Ramya Krishnan saying that her son is the child of a lion and a tiger, hence the name of the movie 'Liger'. Then, we see some epic fighting sequences, with the song 'Attack' in the background. The trailer does not have many dialogues and Vijay's character also stutters while speaking. In the end, we see a glimpse of Mike Tyson.

Before the trailer release, Vijay's fans installed his 75ft cutout. Sharing the picture, the official Instagram account of Dharma Production wrote, "Now this is what you call a MASSive cutout that is set to pack a punch! Catch the 75ft. #LIGER cutout at Sudarshan 35MM theatre, Hyderabad."

Vijay, who will share the screen with formal professional boxer Mike Tyson, expressed his happiness in working with him. Vijay penned a sweet note on Instagram and shared some behind the scene moments with him. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @miketyson. I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life".

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. It will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. Liger is a pan-India film and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach.