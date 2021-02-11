Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is going to hit the silver screens in September. Scroll down to know when

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar's much-awaited Pan India film, Liger starring Vijay Devrakonda and Ananya Panday has finalised its release date. The makers of the film recently took to their respective social media handles to announce the merry news to their fans. The film is going to hit the theatres on 9 September 2021.

Unveiling the release date of Liger, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed"

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda sharing the same news wrote, "The Date is set. India - we are coming! September 9, 2021.#LIGER #SaalaCrossbreed"

Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur. This film will mark the Bollywood debut of Vijay. Ananya Panday will mark her debut in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries.

Apart from Vijay and Ananya the film also stars, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande among others.

In January, Dear Comrade actor dropped his first look poster and introduced his fans with his character 'Liger'. In the poster, Vijay appeared in a boxer's avatar, while the face of a tiger and lion can be seen in the background.

As per reports, Vijay, who will be essaying the role of a kickboxer with a stutter, underwent a dramatic physical transformation. He especially went to Thailand to prepare for his role by learning martial arts.

Janhvi Kapoor was the first choice for the female lead. But due to some date issues, she was replaced by Ananya Panday.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam language. The film which was announced in January 2020 was eyeing the November 2020 release. However, do you to COVID-19 outbreak makers postponed the theatrical release of the film.

