Liger OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday’s Action Film

Vijay Deverakonda paired for the first time with Ananya Panday in 'Liger'.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut film, ‘Liger’ is all set to release on OTT platform after its theatrical release last month. The pan-India film, which also starred Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles, released on July 25, 2022.

According to several reports, ‘Liger’ will premiere on digital platform, Disney+Hotstar on September 22. It is also reported that the OTT giant will release the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam version along with English subtitles. The Hindi version, however, will be released later.

Disney+ Hotstar had reportedly acquired the rights to the Vijay-Ananya-starrer for a whopping sum of Rs 65 crore. The satellite rights for ‘Liger’ were sold to Star Maa channel, several news outlets reported.

‘Liger’, an action-drama film, was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in the Hindi belt. The film was also bankrolled by Charmy Kaur, who had previously produced ‘Jyothi Lakshmi.’ The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The film was met with mixed reviews from the critics and audiences. ‘Liger’ managed to rake in Rs 33.12 crore gross worldwide on the first day of its theatrical release.

The film revolves around a young guy and his widowed mother Balamani, who have come from Telangana to Mumbai to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion.

‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand to prepare for his character in ‘Liger’. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Khushi’ with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashi Khanna. Ananya Panday is also busy shooting for her film, ‘Dream Girl 2’, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor recently concluded shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.