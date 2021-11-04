New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar's Pan-India movie Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is every now and then hitting the headlines. Last month, the makers made exciting news of Mike Tyson, an American former professional boxer, joining the cast. Now, on the eve of Diwali 2021, they have dropped a new poster featuring the former boxer in a fierce avatar.

Taking to Twitter, Dharma Production wished the fans a "very Happy Diwali" and dropped a new poster. It captioned the poster as, "The legend @MikeTyson is ready to celebrate this #Diwali with a few punches!"

Here have a look:

Mike Tyson also took to his Instagram handle to share his look from the film. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Namaste INDIA Be ready to get the ever loving shit beat out of you #LIGER @thedeverakonda #AagLagaDenge Happy Diwali .."

Here have a look:

Liger is one of the most anticipated films helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The sports action film will mark the Bollywood debut of Vijay, Ananya's southern film industry debut and Mike Tyson's acting debut in the Indian film industry. The film will release various languages, namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

In the film, Vijay essays the role of a mixed martial artist, and for the role, he underwent a dramatic physical transformation. He went to Thailand for martial arts training. The film will also feature numerous foreign fighters.

The film will also star Ronit Roy, Makarand Desh Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles.

Initially, the makers scheduled to release the film on September 9, 2021. However, now the makers have postponed the release due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the film's shooting is happening in Mumbai.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv