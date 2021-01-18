Liger First Look Out: Karan Johar drops the first look of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's starrer Liger which will be soon released on the big screens. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! After a long wait, Karan Johar has revealed the title of Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut film. Ever since the film was announced it has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. Vijay's fans were eagerly waiting for his first look from the film and to know the storyline.

Asking fans to brace themselves for a new announcement yesterday, Karan Johar dropped the first look of the film 'Linger' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead. Taking to his social media handle he wrote, "Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed."

In the poster, we can see Dear Comrade actor in fierce look with boxing gloves, also, it features Liger's face behind the actor. By seeing the poster one can say that in the film Vijay is going to essay the role of a Boxer and for this, he has also sweated out in gym a lot, his social media stands as a proof.

The Pan-India film which is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Product will be released on the silver screens in five different languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.

Before the lockdown, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday had kick-started the shooting of the film, which was earlier tentatively titled as Fighter. With this action-drama film, Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is also making her debut in Telugu industry.

As soon as the poster was released his fans started trending the hashtags like #Liger and #SaalaCrossBreed on social media to laud the actor and show their excitement for his film.

Apart from Vijay and Ananya the film Liger also stars Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy among others in pivotal roles.

