New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Pan India movie Liger (Saala Crossbreed) is hitting the headlines after the makers dropped the first glimpse. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports drama is about an Indian MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter who goes from slumdog of Mumbai street to fighting MMA champion in Las Vegas. The film promises to be one of the biggest sports actioners of 2022.

The much-awaited teaser introduces Vijay as an MMA fighter, a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes MMA champion after getting the right direction from his couch, essayed by actor Ronit Roy.

The one minute video gives a glimpse that the movie is packed with some powerful dialogues such as "Introducing the boy from India… The slumdog from the streets of Mumbai… The chaiwala… Liger…”, "We are Indians" and “Vaat Lagaa Denge”.

However, Ananya and Mike Tyson, who also essays leading roles in the film, were seemingly left out of the teaser.

Karan Johar's Dharma Production took to their YouTube channel and dropped the teaser with a caption, "Vaat laga denge! Presenting to you the most awaited Vijay Deverakonda & Puri Jagannadh's sensation - the first glimpse of LIGER."

Here have a look:

Karan Johar also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle with a caption, "This is just the beginning, we'll see you in cinemas on 25th August 2022!"

Meanwhile, in a statement, Vijay shared his experience shooting for the film and said, "Everyone’s doing their job and everyone’s working hard because they want their career to be successful. They want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival. If you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise nobody can help you after a point."

Liger is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Vijay, Ananya and Mike Tyson, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Vishu Reddy in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv