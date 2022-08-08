'Liger' Craze Continues As Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Visit Ahmedabad For Promotion | Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are all set for the release of their upcoming film 'Liger'. The duo is busy these days promoting their film all over India. From Mumbai to Hyderabad to Patna, Vijay and Ananya have been touring all over the country to meet their fans and promote the movie. Their next stop is Ahmedabad and it was all about enthusiasm and fun.

Sharing some pictures from the Liger promotional event in Ahmedabad, the official Instagram account of Dharma movies wrote, "Spreading the love - #Liger style! #Ahmedabad your energy is electric, see you in cinemas on 25th August!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala also shared a video on Twitter in which fans can be seen cheering for Vijay and Ananya. "#Liger mania continues! Young Sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday create mass hysteria yet again, as they promote their highly anticipated pan India film - #Liger at a mall in Ahmedabad today!", he wrote.

#Liger mania continues! Young Sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday create mass hysteria yet again, as they promote their highly anticipated pan India film - #Liger at a mall in Ahmedabad today! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JYE5FPlzOB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 7, 2022

Earlier, the Liger team was in Patna to promote the film. Vijay had to leave the event in Patna after there was a frenzy at a college. Meanwhile, Dharma Productions shared a video of Vijay's promotional tour. "He came. He saw. He roared in every heart in #Patna! The #Liger fandom tour kickstarts with an endearing reception, unmatchable energy & never-ending love!", the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Vijay and Ananya also took Mumbai local train to travel and promote their movie. Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote, "#LIGER promotions are 'on track' let’s go boyzzzzzz". Vijay can be seen laying his head on Ananya's lap in the pictures. Ananya looked stunning in a yellow top and blue denim jeans. Meanwhile, Vijay looked handsome in a black t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Liger revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. It also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.