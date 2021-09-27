New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It is confirmed that Mike Tyson, former world heavyweight boxing champion will get featured in the movie Liger. Liger is the first movie in India to rope in Mike Tyson. Liger will mark Mike's debut in Indian Cinema.

Karan Johar who is the producer of the movie took to his social media to confirm the news. Sharing a video announcement on Twitter, he wrote, "For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team!"

"We are proud to announce, for the first time on the Indian screens. The man who created history, Unbeaten icon, one and only legend, 'The great Mike Tyson' is on board for our prestigious project Liger," the video announcement reads.

We promised you Madness!

We are just getting started :)



For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER



The Baddest Man on the Planet

The God of Boxing

The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time!



IRON MIKE TYSON#NamasteTYSON pic.twitter.com/B8urGcv8HR — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 27, 2021

Vijay Deverakonda and Arjun Reddy are also featured in the movie Liger that is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Actor Vijay Deverakonda also took his social media and expressed his excitement on the same.

The actor wrote, "We promised you Madness! We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle – #LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet The God of Boxing The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON."

According to latest reports, The movie Liger is currently on the floors in Goa and all the action sequence of the film is being filmed. The movie also features Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.

Liger is scheduled to have a pan-India release in five different languages-Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Earlier the movie was scheduled to release on 9 May 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. New dates for the release of the movies can be announced soon.

Posted By: Ashita Singh