Liger Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Earns Rs 4.50 Crore On Day 2 In Hindi Belt

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film 'Liger' has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Moreover, there was a lot of anticipation about the film as Liger was Vijay Deverakond's debut in the Hindi film industry. The star cast promoted the film across the country as it was a pan-India release. The movie has finally hit the theatres and its performance at the box office is average in the Hindi belt.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Liger has collected Rs 4.50 crore as per the early estimates in the Hindi market. Moreover, the movie has earned well in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Unlike #Liger Telugu and Tamil, #Liger Hindi remained steady on Saturday, compared to Friday..



It collected ₹ 4.50 Crs Nett.. Early Estimates..



Doing well in Mass Belts UP and Bihar.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2022

On Friday, the movie earned around Rs 5.50 crore with Thursday paid previews in the Hindi Belt.

With Thursday paid previews, #Liger Hindi Day 1 (Friday) will be around 5.50 crs.. #VijayDeverakonda stardom has worked in the North, despite negative reviews from the South and USA on Thursday.. https://t.co/SopUwDAu0V — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2022

According to Dharma Productions, Liger collected Rs 33.12 crore worldwide on an opening day. Sharing the box office earnings news, Dharma Production wrote, "The #LigerHuntBegins at the box office delivering a solid punch on day 1!"

Before the release of Liger, Ananya Panday wrote a sweet note on social media and thanked fans for showering the love. She wrote, "34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities - what’s kept us going is YOUR love. We’ve been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. Our film is yours tomorrow!!!! We do it all for you, Enjoyyyyyyy #LIGER. also appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else - you’re simply the best, thank you for being you!".

About Liger:

Liger revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting in the right direction from his coach. The movie is Vijay Deveraknda's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya Panday's debut in Telugu cinema. It was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in the pivotal role. It was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.