Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Fails To Impress In Hindi Belt

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' has finally hit the theatres. The audience was very excited about the film as it was Vijay's debut in the Hindi film industry. As Liger was a pan-India release, the star cast promoted the film across the country. The movie unfortunately hasn't been able to perform well at the box office. Now, that the verdict of the film is out, take a look at Liger's box office.

According to the Box Office India, Liger only collected Rs 13.75 crore in the first weekend. The box office collection got affected by the India and Pakistan cricket match and the movie probably lost Rs 1.25 crore approximately.

Meanwhile, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Liger collected Rs 4.50 crore approximately on Day 2 in the Hindi belt.

Unlike #Liger Telugu and Tamil, #Liger Hindi remained steady on Saturday, compared to Friday..



It collected ₹ 4.50 Crs Nett.. Early Estimates..



Doing well in Mass Belts UP and Bihar.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2022

Before the release of Liger, Ananya Panday wrote a sweet note on social media and thanked fans for showering the love. She wrote, "34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities - what’s kept us going is YOUR love. We’ve been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. Our film is yours tomorrow!!!! We do it all for you, Enjoyyyyyyy #LIGER. also appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else - you’re simply the best, thank you for being you!".

According to Dharma Productions, Liger collected Rs 33.12 crore worldwide on an opening day. Sharing the box office earnings news, Dharma Production wrote, "The #LigerHuntBegins at the box office delivering a solid punch on day 1!"

Liger Box Office Collection: Daywise (Hindi)

August 25, Thursday: Rs 1.25 cr approx

August 26, Friday: Rs 4.50 cr approx

August 27, Saturday: Rs 4.25 cr approx

August 28, Sunday: Rs 3.75 cr approx

Total: Rs 13.75 cr approx

About Liger:

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in the pivotal role. It was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Liger revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting in the right direction from his coach. The movie is Vijay Deveraknda's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya Panday's debut in Telugu cinema. It was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.