Liger BO Collection: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Performs Average On Day 1, Mints Rs 4.50 cr In Hindi Belt

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer 'Liger' was one of the most awaited movies of 2022. Liger was Vijay Deverakonda's first pan-India film as well. The star cast left no stone unturned to promote their film and promoted the film across the country. As the verdict of Liger is out, take a look at the box office collection of the film.

According to the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Liger has collected around Rs 5.50 crore with Thursday paid previews on Friday in the Hindi Market. Meanwhile, as per the early estimates, the movie collected Rs 4.50 crore in the Hindi market on Friday.

With Thursday paid previews, #Liger Hindi Day 1 (Friday) will be around 5.50 crs.. #VijayDeverakonda stardom has worked in the North, despite negative reviews from the South and USA on Thursday.. https://t.co/SopUwDAu0V — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2022

According to the Box Office India, Liger collected Rs 4.50 crore nett on Friday. In two days, the movie has earned around Rs 5.75 crore.

According to Dharma Productions, Liger collected Rs 33.12 crore worldwide on an opening day. Sharing the box office earnings news, Dharma Production wrote, "The #LigerHuntBegins at the box office delivering a solid punch on day 1!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Meanwhile, before the release of Liger, Ananya Panday penned a heartfelt note on social media. Sharing the pictures on social media, she wrote, "34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities - what’s kept us going is YOUR love. We’ve been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. Our film is yours tomorrow!!!! We do it all for you, Enjoyyyyyyy #LIGER. also appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else - you’re simply the best, thank you for being you!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

About Liger:

Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in the pivotal role. The movie revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting in the right direction from his coach. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Meanwhile, Liger is Vijay Deveraknda's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya Panday's debut in Telugu cinema. As it is a pan-India film, Liger was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.