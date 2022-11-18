Liger Black-Money Controversy: Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur Grilled By ED For 16 Hours; Deets Inside

The 2022 Indian sports action film, Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, failed miserably at the Box Office. The filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has been facing some issues post the BO failure of the much-hyped film. On Thursday, director Jagannadh, as well as the producer Charmme Kaur, were grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Liger's black money.

Jagannadh and Kaur were grilled for over 15 to 16 hours on illegal investments of Liger via Foreign Exchange. The whole controversy started after Congress leader Bakka Judson filed a complaint with the ED, alleging that many politicians had invested money in the film, while many invested their black money in Liger so that it can be turned into white.

As per Pinkvilla, the notices were issued to the filmmakers 15 days and as per various reports, ED officials questioned them on the source of money. The law enforcement agency also doubted that some political leaders also transferred money to the bank accounts of Jagannadh and Kaur. It is pertinent to note that this was not the first time the duo were questioned by the ED. Earlier, in 2021, there were grilled in the Tollywood Drug Case and money laundering. Other actors interrogated in the case were Subba Raju, Ravi Teja, Mumaith Khan and more.

More about Liger

The pan-India film Liger hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. The film was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. After taking a good opening on its first day, it didn't take any time for Liger to drop down. Not only in Telugu, the film failed to attract the audience in the Hindi belt as well. The film ended its lifetime journey at just 21.15 crores nett.

The film's synopsis read, "A bravehearted Liger works his way up to find his dream spot in the MMA world, but his life gets complicated when he crosses paths with Taniya."