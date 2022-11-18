Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda & His Mother Pledge To Donate Organs; 'Would Love To Help...'

Pan-India star Vijay Deverakonda is touted as one of the most versatile actors in the South Film industry. The 33-year-old actor has now joined the list of celebrities who will be donating their body organs to those in need. Deverakonda and his mother Madhavi have registered themselves for the noble act.

A video of the Liger actor is doing rounds on social media which saw him saying, "Doctors tell me that there are a lot of surgeries happening only because of donors. Incredibly, there are so many people donating emotionally for people. It’s a beautiful thing. At the same time, doctors were talking about how organ donations are comparatively less in South Asian countries."

Vijay further noted that by donating organs, he would love to be a part of someone after his life and help in their life. The actor asserted, "I think, I will donate all my organs. I would love for it to be part of someone after my life and help them in their life."

Vijay Deverakonda | Encouraging Organ Donation at Adult and Pediatric Liver Transplantation Awareness Program, PACE Hospitals #VijayDeverakonda #livertransplant #pacehospitals pic.twitter.com/iIUneNPb6w — PACE Hospitals (@PACEHospitals) November 16, 2022

"I don’t see any point in wasting my organs. I stay fit and keep myself healthy… My mother and I have registered ourselves to donate our organs. It is such a beautiful thing that you continue to live on in some way because of your generosity. I encourage everyone to be open to the idea of organ donation," said the Arjun Reddy actor.

This is not the first time that Vijay has stood up for a social cause, earlier, during the time of coronavirus pandemic, when the country was fighting for food, life and medication, the Telugu star raised over Rs 40 lakh through his Middle-Class Fund, stating that he has "reset" the goal of his charity.