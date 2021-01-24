Varun Dhawan shared photos of his wedding on Instagram with an adorable caption that read, "Life long love just became official."

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug. The duo got married as per Hindu rituals in in a private affair in the presence of family and close friends.

Reports suggest that the wedding initially planned for May 2020 but was pushed to January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed back then.

While it was an intimate affair, select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the do.

The newlywed also sent out laddoos for the media waiting to click them outside the venue.Celebrations had started in the wedding venue, The Mansion Resort, in Alibaug on January 22 with the wedding taking place on Sunday.

Her are some other exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony.

Varun and Natasha met for the first time way back during their school days but started dating each other much later. During the early years of Varun's career, the couple did not talk much about their relationship.

Spilling the beans about his relationship with Natasha at Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want, Varun revealed how Natasha rejected him three-four times before finally agreeing to the relationship.

"I actually met Natasha in the 6th standard. We were friends till 11-12th. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her for the first time. We went to Maneckji Cooper. It was on the basketball court that I saw her and I fell in love with her that day. That was it! She rejected me 3-4 times, but I didn’t give up hope," he was quoted as saying in the show.

Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1', co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The actor will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

