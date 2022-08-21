'Life Is Unpredictable': Shehnaaz Gill Hints At Sidharth Shukla As She Talks About Her Wedding Plans

Shehnaaz Gill has gained massive popularity over the period of time. The Punjabi actress appeared in Big Boss season 13. Recently, Shehnaaz has opened up about her marriage plans and what qualities she desires in her future husband. However, Shehnaaz appeared to hint at Sidharth in her answers as she said that life has been “unpredictable" to her. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were rumoured to be dating each other. However, the duo never made any official statement regarding the matter.

“I don’t know if anything can happen. Never say never. I can’t say that I will get married to an actor only or something like that. Life has been unpredictable to me, so anything can happen," Shehnaaz said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

On September 2, 2021, the news of the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla shook the entire nation. The actor suffered a massive heart attack due to which he lost his life. Sidharth's death came as a major setback to Shehnaaz, and the actress stayed away from the limelight for more than a month.

Describing what kind of qualities an ideal husband should have, Shehnaaz said that she is looking for a person who listens only to her and pampers her. She further said that the person should know her in and out.

Recently, the actress grabbed headlines for her rumoured affair with Raghav Juyal. However, during an event, the actress reacted to the news and said, "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Raghav will be reportedly sharing the screen space for the upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Several rumours also stated that Shehnaaz might be roped in for Anees Bazmee’s No Entry sequel, No Entry Mein Entry. The movie will feature Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan reprising their roles from the first part.