'Life Is Beautiful', Says Kareena Kapoor As She Soaks Italy's Sun Near Ponte Vecchio

Kareena Kapoor Khan's vacation pictures are giving major vacation vibes to all her fans. Her Instagram stories are all the reasons to believe that the actress is having a gala time. Kareena is currently in Italy with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and both her sons, Taimur and Jeh. Since Bebo is an active social media user, she keeps on sharing pictures and videos on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a bunch of pictures on her IG stories where she can be seen soaking in the warm beautiful Sun while her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan soaks in the beauty of Ponte Vecchio, a scenic arch bridge over the Arno River, in Florence, Italy.

Kareena can be seen wearing pink co-ords as she stood by the Arno River with Jehangir.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, pink co-ords as she stood by the Arno River with Jehangir,

What is interesting is Kareena's next story, where her husband Said Ali Khan and eldest son Taimur can be seen taking a dip in the pool.

Sharing Saif and Tim's picture, Kareena wrote 'Meanwhile..'

Take a look at the pictures shared by Kareena here:

Kareena's Europe vacation pictures are winning hearts online. On Saturday Kareena shared a bunch of pictures from her romantic date with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She also shared pictures with Taimur and Jeh.

While Kareena along with the kids was in London, she was joined by several family members like Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor on different occasions. Bebo also shared a picture where they went for lunch with Rima Jain and her family, and Riddhima Kapoor, and her family. Later, the actress reunited with her sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids.

Meanwhile, on Kareena's professional front, the actress is all set for the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is set to hit the big screens on August 11, and it is an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Apart from this, Bebo is all pumped up to make her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the classic Japanese mystery thriller Devotion of Suspect X.