Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is continuously fighting to serve justice to his brother, recently shared a post on social media. Shweta urged people to stay united for Sushant, she wrote, “Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth.” Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on July 14. Since then, his sister Shweta Kirti is fighting for justice to the late actor.

On Wednesday, Shweta shared a post from Sushant Singh Rajput’s prayer service and captioned it saying, “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will. Shweta, also commenting on Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s ‘Truth Wins’ post. She said that God is always there for truth. Earlier, Sushant’s sister posted Part 1 and Part 2, describing the life of her brother. She shared a screenshot of their conversation on WhatsApp, before four days of Sushant’s demise. In the chat, she was offering Sushant a trip to her place, so that he could relax and chill for a while.

About a week ago, Shweta shared a throwback photo with Sushant Singh Rajput. She captioned it saying, I wish I could hold you just one more time.

The outrage of social media users took hype on Sushant’s suicide after Mr KK Singh (Sushant Singh Rajput’s father) lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and five others in Bihar Police Station. Former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also gave her statement to Bihar police on Thursday, saying “Sushant wanted to end a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty as she was harassing him”.

Earlier, Mumbai Police was investigating into the case and around 38 people were interrogated. Now, Bihar police have taken a charge as KK Singh filed FIR against Rhea in case of Abetment, cheating and theft.

