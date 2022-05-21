New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan, is has a jam-packed schedule as the actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Devotion of Suspect X in West Bengal. The project will be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix, and this will mark Bebo's OTT debut. Kareena is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos to update her fans. Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared a picture of herself enjoying a walk with Sujoy Ghosh, director of the web series. The picture was a birthday wish for Sujoy.

Taking to Instagram stories on Saturday, Kareena shared a picture where she can be seen walking with Sujoy Ghosh while discussing something. In the picture both Kareena and Sujoy, had their backs turned toward the camera as they walked.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Chalte Chalte (while walking) let’s make a good film...Happy birthday Director Saab,” and added heart and cake emojis.

Take a look at the picture here:

Sujoy Ghosh is one of the prominent names in the Bollywood industry and is famous for directing films such as hankaar Beats, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, and Badla among others. On Saturday, (May 21), the director turned 56. And this time it was a working birthday for Sujoy as he is filming for Devotion of Suspect X. Apart from Kareena, the series also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

About 'Devotion of Suspect X'

The devotion of Suspect X is written by Japanese author Keigo Higashino and is a murder mystery. The series revolves around a single mother who had a bad past and thought that she has finally escaped her ex-abusive husband. However, things did not go the way she thought.

Meanwhile, on Kareena’s work front, the actress will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The trailer of the film will be released on the IPL 2022 finale.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen