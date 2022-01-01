New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As we ring in New Year 2022, everyone is wishing a happy and prosperous start for the New Year. It is that time of the year when people let go of old grudges and welcome the new beginnings in their life and make resolutions to get better in the new year. And, with the last two years 2020 and 2021 being the challenging years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hopes and expectations for a pandemic-free 2022 are very high.

As we start the new year, Bollywood celebrities are the first ones to wish their fans a very happy and prosperous new year. While many Bollywood celebs have flown to exotic destinations to celebrate the New Year 2022, several of them are celebrating the new beginning at their homes. Celebs are making the most of their social media platforms by treating fans with priceless pictures and memories from their New Year celebrations.

From Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the tinsel town celebs celebrated the first day of the year partying and dining with their families and loved ones. Sharing their sweet memories on social media, stars wished good health, happiness and love to their fans.

Here's how Celebs wished their fans on New Year 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

आप सभी को नव वर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! प्रभु आपको स्वस्थ रखे।आपको दुनिया भर की ख़ुशियाँ प्रदान करे।Wishing you all a very happy and healthy new year. Love, Peace and Prayers!! 🙏🌺😍 #Happy2022 #NewYear #NewDreams pic.twitter.com/T02c4jMUvU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 1, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The Omicron coronavirus variant dampened New Year festivities around much of the world, with Paris cancelling its fireworks show, London relegating its to television, and New York City scaling down its famous ball drop celebration in Times Square.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan