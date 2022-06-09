New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The rife between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek is in the headlines for quite a long time. It is that game of verbal exchange that has been going on for months. In the previous month, actor and comedian Krushna have said that his statements are twisted by media and that he really misses his uncle Govinda. However, Govinda didn’t comment on his remark then.

Now, almost after a month, Bollywood actor Govinda has responded to Krushna's apology and said ‘let this love also be seen off-camera’.

The ‘Partner’ actor recently appeared on Maniesh Paul's podcast, and there when he was asked about his relationship with Krushna, he said, “He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me.”

Maniesh also mentioned Krushna’s apology, to which Govinda replied and said, "Then let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well brought-up boy, that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers, and that there is a limit to being used.”

Earlier, when Krushna was asked about the rife between him and Govinda. He replied, “Whenever I say something to media, it is cut pasted and shown on their social media. Chi chi mama I miss you and I love you a lot. Please do not pay heed to what you read in the newspaper or what you hear on social media. The thing I miss the most is that I want my babies to play with my mama. I know he misses me too. I know that.”

For the unversed, this feud between Govinda and Sunita started in the year 2018, when Govinda’s wife Sunita got offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about ‘people who dance for money' and felt that the post was meant for her husband.

Posted By: Ashita Singh