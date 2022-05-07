New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Love birds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. The couple has always been vocal about their relationship in public. A few days ago, several rumors were doing rounds on the internet that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will move into a live-in relationship, as the couple has rented a flat in Mumbai. Apart from that, another rumour which took the internet by storm was that the couple is set to tie the knot in a winter wedding. However, now Athiya Shetty has finally broken the silence on these rumours.

Earlier several reports surfaced online which stated that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have booked an entire floor of a high-rise under-construction building in Mumbai's Bandra. Putting a full stop to the rumours, the actress said she is moving to a new flat. However, it is not with KL Rahul, but with her parents, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, and brother Ahan Shetty.

Athiya told ETimes "I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents! My family and I will be staying in this brand new home." Later, when the actress was asked about the rumours of tying the knot with KL Rahul, the actress replied, "I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to."

A few weeks ago, a media report claimed that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have promised forever to each other and are set to get married at the year-end in winter. The report said that Athiya's father and brother share a good bond with KL Rahul, and the family happily accepted their relationship.

However, now even Athiya's brother Ahan had also refused the wedding rumours. During a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Ahan said, "There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date? Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai (There has been no engagement, and there is no such plan in the near future.) There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well."

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship public last year, and since then the actress often shares posts with her beau on Instagram. Meanwhile, on Athiya's work front, the actress was in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Now, the actress is working on a few untitled projects.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen