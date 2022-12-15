'Let Me...': What Sunil Shetty Has To Say On Daughter Athiya's Wedding Rumors With KL Rahul

As the wedding season is on, several Bollywood celebrities are speculated to get married in the fall. However, one such mushy couple's wedding rings are making the rounds on the internet. Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are now officially dating with their heartfelt Instagram posts for each other, the couple is the talk of the town.

Amid the rumors of their wedding bells, many speculations are being made regarding the confirmed wedding date of the duo has emerged on social media. Asking the father of the bride, Suniel Shetty, the actor mockingly turned down the wedding date rumors.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the 'Hera Pheri' actor and father of Athiya Shetty, was asked for confirmation on the rumored wedding dates. However, Suniel Shetty quickly replied, "Let me know when you get the confirmed dates so I can attend."

The actor further stated, "I know about all the rumors that are around their wedding now and then. And I can tell you that I am looking at it as in the date. With both their schedules and stuff like that, we are figuring out things. Hopefully soon, we will know as to when, where and what will finally happen."

According to a report cited in Hindustan Times, last month cricketer KL Rahul applied for leaves in January 2023, which the Board of Control for Cricket in India approved it. Soon the news took the internet by storm making speculations on the wedding ceremonies of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul.

However, later on during the later launch of Suniel Shetty's new show, 'Dharavi Bank', Suniel Shetty confirmed that the wedding of his daughter Athiya Shetty with cricketer KL Rahul will take place, however, the actor never confirmed any specific dates.

Talking about the work front of Athiya Shetty, the actress was last seen in Debamitra Biswal's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress also made her YouTube channel with her name. She made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's 'Hero' opposite Sooraj Pancholi.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty is riding high with his debut OTT show 'Dharavi Bank' which was released on MX Player on November 19. The series is helmed by Samit Kakkad and also features Vivek Oberoi.