'Let Me Stay Away From Twitter's World': Kapil Sharma Reacts To Boycott Raksha Bandhan Trend

Kapil Sharma is all set for the new season of his popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The actor-comedian was recently busy with his tour and shooting his upcoming film. As the Boycott Bollywood trend is all over social media these days, Kapil Sharma was also asked about this trend.

Kapil was asked about the Boycott trend for Akshay Kumar's film 'Raksha Bandhan'. To this, Akshay Kumar said that he has not heard about any such boycott against his films. “Maine to nahi suna unki koi movie boycott hui. Sir, ye Twitter ki duniyaa se mujhe door rakho. Mai badi mushkil se nikla hoon (I have not heard any such boycott against his films. Please let me stay away from the world of Twitter, it took a lot to come out of that),” he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

He further added, "Pata nahi sir, me itna intellectual aadmi nahi. Meri abhi apni film aayi nahi hai. Par ye trend vrend chalte rehte hai. Ye sab waqt ki baat hoti hai. (I do not know, I am not that intellectual. I do not have a film release as of now. But, these trends keep coming. It is just a matter of time)."

Recently, Kapil revealed his new look for The Kapil Sharma Show's new season. He shared pictures with Archana Puran Singh. Sharing the photos, Kapil wrote, "Always a fun shooting with my lucky charm".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Meanwhile, Kapil will be seen in Nandita Das' film 'Zwigato', in which he will play the role of a food delivery rider. The movie will premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022. Sharing the news, Kapil wrote, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section."