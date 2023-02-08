Leonardo DiCaprio's Pic With 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani Goes Viral; Sparks Dating Rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio is once again making headlines due to his romantic life. The 48-year-old actor is rumored to be dating a 19-year-old model, but sources have informed US media outlet Page Six that they are not actually in a relationship.

Page Six reported that a recent picture of the Titanic actor seated next to model Eden Polani at a music event has fueled speculation of a relationship, which has not been confirmed.

On Tuesday (Jan. 31st) night #LeonardoDiCaprio was seen hanging out with friends while celebrating the release of singer Ebony Riley’s debut EP in LA. pic.twitter.com/xYRwoRUvNA — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) February 2, 2023

However, sources denied the rumours while speaking to Page Six - "There is zero truth to this. He was seated next to (Polani) at a music party, along with many other people."

The source said a photo made it seem like they were together, but, "It's just silly. Leo clearly can't be dating every single person that (he's) in a room with.

During Grammy weekend, the pair attended the release party for Ebony Riley's new EP. Previously, four months ago, Leonardo was rumoured to be romantically involved with model Gigi Hadid.

DiCaprio and Hadid were first rumoured to be dating in September during Fashion Week, according to Page Six. They were reported to be seen together at a Soho loft party and also at Casa Cipriani.

A source told Page Six at the time that the pair was "getting to know each other" and "taking it slow..." They've "mostly [been] hanging out with groups and solo a handful of times," said an insider.

Later that month, DiCaprio was spotted in Milan the same day Hadid walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, as per Page Six.

(With ANI inputs)