Leonardo DiCaprio To Star In Squid Game 3? Here's What Director Hwang Dong Hyuk Has To Say

AFTER THE huge success of Squid Game Season 1, Netflix will return with its second season. There has been a lot of curiosity and excitement amongst the audience since Squid Game Season 1 left the viewers on a cliffhanger. The makers have already started working on the second season. The show gained an immense fan following worldwide including Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor has expressed many times that he is a fan of the show. Recently, director Hwang Dong Hyuk talked about Squid Game 2 and revealed if Leonardo will be a part of the series.

"There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2," Hwang Dong Hyuk said at a press conference in Seoul while talking about Squid Game 2 star cast. He added, "That's not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea."

He said that he would like to ask Leonardo DiCaprio to join the show. "Leonardo DiCaprio did say he's a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games," he said.

Meanwhile, Hwang Dong-hyuk won the Outstanding Director for a Drama Series and Lee Jung-Jae won the category Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the 74th Emmy Awards. Squid Game grabbed 14 nominations for the Emmy Awards 2022 including the Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, among others.

Lee Jung-jae created history by becoming the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmy Award 2022. While accepting the award, he said, "Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea."

Moreover, Lee You-mi also won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at Creative Arts Emmy Award 2022 for her performance in Squid Game. The show stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. Squid Game is streaming on Netflix. Squid Game 2 will release in 2024.