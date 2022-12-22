Leonardo DiCaprio Sparks Dating Rumours As He Dines With 23-Year-Old Hollywood Model| See Pics

US actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas, a model-actress, were spotted having dinner in Hollywood on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old actor and 23-year-old model from The Wolf of Wall Street were photographed leaving The Bird Streets Club together in separate vehicles, as reported by the Daily Mail. Nevertheless, reports indicate that the two of them are not involved romantically.

Victoria sported a black scoop-neck crop top and black trousers. Leonardo was dressed casually in a black T-shirt, loose blue jeans, white sneakers, a black jacket and his signature black baseball cap. He also wore a silver chain necklace.

Victoria Lamas is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, who was featured in Falcon Crest. She is an actress and model and has approximately 23,000 fans on Instagram where she frequently posts about her excursions and modelling assignments. She has taken on parts such as The Last Thing the Earth Said, A Virtuous Role and Two Niner.

DiCaprio, who has been a butt of insensitive jokes for his preference for women younger than 25, recently ended his relationship with his long-term partner Camila Morrone in August.

Reports also suggested that The Revenant actor had started dating supermodel Gigi Hadid in September, when the two were witnessed at a New York Fashion Week event and were seen getting close at the Casa Cipriani in New York City in November. Gigi, 27, who used to date Zayn Malik, is the mother of two-year-old Khai.

On the work front, the Oscar-winning actor will next appear in Killers of the Flower Moon, which reunites him with Martin Scorsese, who directed him in The Wolf of Wall Street. The movie, based on the David Grann’s book, is highly anticipated and is set in the Roaring Twenties, delving into a series of killings against affluent Native Americans in Oklahoma.