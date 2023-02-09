Leonardo DiCaprio Hails Assam Government To End Poaching Of One-Horned Rhinoceros

Actor and environmentalist, Leonardo DiCaprio, is impressed with Assam government's efforts to end the poaching of the endangered Indian rhinoceros in the state. The Titanic star headed to his Instagram handle and quoted a Reuters' article that details how Assamese officials made sure that not a single great one-horned rhinoceros was poached for its horn in 2022.

He wrote, "In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021. In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977."

"Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,200 Greater One-horned Rhinos, which is about two-thirds of the world's population. This triumph in India also comes with more good news, as @wwf also reports that the world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century," said Leonardo Dicaprio.

Kaziranga National Park is situated in the Indian state of Assam's Golaghat and Nagaon districts. The park is a World Heritage Site and is the home to two-thirds of the giant one-horned rhinoceroses in the world.

The number of rhinos in Kaziranga National Park is 2,613, according to a census taken in March 2018 and jointly carried out by the Forest Department of the Government of Assam and some reputable conservation NGOs. It has 387 sub-adults (116 males, 149 females, 122 unsexed), 385 calves, and 1,641 adult rhinos (642 males, 793 females, and 206 undeclared).