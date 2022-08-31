Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Split After Dating For Four Years: Report

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and actor-model Camila Morrone are breaking-up after four years of their relationship. The news about the duo parting ways has been making rounds on the internet ever since it was confirmed by the People Magazine.

DiCaprio and Morrone who had kept their romance a secret made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The celebrity duo's age gap in the relationship was a widely discussed topic for many. While speaking about the same she had earlier mentioned that she believed that people could date whoever they want without judgment or repercussions, regardless of their age difference.

In December 2019, Morrone, while speaking to the Los Angeles Times in an interview, stated that she does not care about the couple's age gap.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps," the actress said. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said as quoted by the Los Angeles Times. She also noted that it was "frustrating" being mostly known due to her relationship with the Oscar winner.

"I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating. ... I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation," she added.

The duo who began dating back in 2017 are still to make the announcement in public. According to a source who spoke to People magazine in June 2020, DiCaprio "loves being with" the model, and the two "spent 24/7" with each other during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.

According to Fox News, Morrone made her acting debut in the 2014 James Franco film "Bukowski." The best-selling novel "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid will be adapted into a television series, and she will play Daisy Jones in that project.

Meanwhile, on the work front, DiCaprio will be reuniting with Martin Scorsese in "Killers of the Flower Moon," set to be released next year.

(With inputs from agency)