'Leo': Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67' Title Revealed Via 'Bloody Sweet' Promo; Check Release Date

The makers of Vijay Thalapathy-starrer's much-anticipated movie with Lokesh Kanagraj finally revealed the title of the project via a promo video. Titled as Leo, the two-minute promo video saw Vijay making chocolate in a factory and simultaneously forging a sword. He does that so as to fight villains that are about to arrive. Take a look at the promo video of Leo below:

Sharing the same, Seven Screen Studio tweeted, "We are as excited as you are, with all your support & love we are happy to present you the title of #Thalapathy67 - Team #LEO https://youtu.be/qN3wfuPYTI4 #BLOODYSWEET WW From OCT19 #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss." As per the announcement, the movie will hit the theatres on October 19, 2023.

On Thursday, Seven Screen Studio, the production house behind the movie, shared that Sun TV acquired the satellite rights of Leo. In another announcement, OTT giant Netflix acquired the digital rights to the movie. It is pertinent to note that Leo was earlier tentatively titled Thalapathy67.

Seven Screen Studio headed to its Twitter handle and made the announcement, which read, "Andha saththam…Indhiya tholaikaaatchigalil mudhal muraiyaaaga Happy to announce that @SunTV is the satellite partner of #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss." The movie has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, the original title will be announced on February 3, 5 pm."

Recently, in a surprising turn of events, it was also announced that Trisha wuld be playing the female lead in her fifth collaboration with Vijay, while other cast members include Arjun, Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.