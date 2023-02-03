LEO- Bloody Sweet: Fans Excited For Vijay And Lokesh Kanagraj's Collab, Say 'King Is Back' | See Reaction

Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj have made their excited after announcing their collaboration for 'Thalapathy 67'. After much await, the team of Thalapahy 67 has finally announced the title of the film with an intriguing teaser. 'LEO- Bloody Sweet' is the totle of the film and Vijay can be seen in very different avatar for the film.

Watch the promo here:

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, Arjun and Mansoor Ali Khan. It is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. Meanwhle, the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Fans are elated after watching this promo and are excited for the crossover of Lokesh Kangaraj Universe.

Sanjay will be making his Tamil cinema debut with this film. Meanwhile, Trisha will collaborate with Vijay after a long time. They have previously worked together in Tamil hits Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi. Announcing her collaboration with Vijay, Trisha wrote, "For those of you who asked,waited and wished… This one’s for you…"

Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj will collaborate for the second time in Leo Bloody Sweet. They earlier worked together in Master in 2021, which became a blockbuster.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Varisu, which is still running at the box office. Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The music of Varisu is composed by Thaman S with cinematography and editing by Karthik Palani and Praveen K. L. respectively.

Meanwhile, Vijay was also seen in 'Beast', which received a mixed response from the critics but was a box-office success. The movie earned over Rs 200 crore and is now streaming on Netflix.