New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is not only one of the most talented actresses in the film industry but also a doting mom to her son. Kareena has been an inspiration for many mothers and has talked about balancing her personal life and her professional life. On the occasion of mother's day, Kareena has shared a beautiful picture with her sons Taimur and Jeh.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother’s Day." Kareena can be seen enjoying her pool day with her sons. She can be seen hugging her sons and Tamir and Jeh can be seen having fun in the pool.

Netizens also can't stop gushing over this adorable photo. One person wrote, "Aww so adorable". Meanwhile, another person commented, "This is so cuteee". Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Happy Mothers Day", with heart emoticons.

Kareena always shares some sweet pictures with her sons on Instagram. Recently, she shared a cute family picture on the occasion of Eid. In the caption, she wrote, "Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!!!".

Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She had earlier shared that she shot some parts of the film while she was pregnant. This will be the third time Kareena will work with Aamir. They previously starred together in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots and Talash: The Answer Lies Within.



The actress was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium in 2020, with the late actor Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. She will make her OTT debut with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The release date of this project is not announced yet. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the untitled murder mystery will release on Netflix.

