New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Khushi Kapoor are quite active on social media just like her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Althought the starkid still hasn't made a debut in Bollywood but she's already quite famous on social media in Gen Z. She keeps on posting pictures and stories on her Instagram handle every now and then.

Recently, Khushi did a photoshoot amidst Diwali 2021 where she is seen clad in a bright yellow lehenga with a golden blouse. Apart from how gorgeous she looks, everyone was drawn towards her tattoos. Yes, she has 5 tattoos in total and she is obsessed with them.

The one on her waist is actually the birthdate of her immediate family members father Boney Kapoor, late mother Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor in roman numerals. Apart from that Khushi is also seen flaunting a tattoo on her wrist which is a flower. While sharing the pics Khushi posted a yellow heart in her caption.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Isn't she looking stunning?

Recently, she posed with her gal-pals in the similar lehenga in a different pic. Khushi captioned it saying, "Everyone’s favourite trio"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Recently Khushi Kapoor shared a picture of herself on the occasion of Halloween. She was looking very scary in this picture which was shared on her Instagram story and wrote 'Boo' in the caption.

In the picture, you can see that she is wearing a pink color deep-neck tank top and there was fake blood coming out of her mouth.

This picture was very much liked by the fans and they started hearing it and commenting on it.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal