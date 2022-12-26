Legendary Telugu Actor Chalapathi Rao Passes Away At 78; Jr NTR, Kalyanram Nandmuri And Others Pay Tributes

Chalapathi Rao was a well known actor and producer in the Telugu industry. (Image Credits: Twitter/@UrsVamsiShekar)

Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passed away at the age of 78. The legendary star, who acted in over 600 films, died on Saturday after suffering from a heart attack.

Chalapathi Rao was one of the most prominent faces in the Telugu film industry. The actor was best known for his comic and villainous roles in Telugu cinema.

Soon after the news of Chalapathi Rao’s passing became viral, several Telugu stars took to social media platforms to mourn the veteran star’s demise. ‘Bimbisara’ star Kalyanram Nandamuri took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Chalapathi Rao babai is very dear to me as a person and to my family as well. His sudden demise has come as an absolute shocker for our whole family. Words cannot explain this loss. May his family be blessed with the strength to go through this pain. Om Shanti.”

Chalapathi Rao babai is very dear to me as a person and to my family as well. His sudden demise has come as an absolute shocker for our whole family. Words cannot explain this loss. May his family be blessed with the strength to go through this pain.



Om Shanti 🙏🏽 — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) December 25, 2022

Actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, “Terrible Year for Telugu cinema. Saddened at the loss of another Gem of an actor #ChalapathiRao Garu. Deepest condolences to Ravi Babu Garu, family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Terrible Year for Telugu cinema.

Saddened at the loss of another Gem of an actor #ChalapathiRao Garu.

Deepest condolences to Ravi Babu Garu, family and dear ones.

May his soul rest in peace.

Om Shanti 🙏 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 25, 2022

‘RRR’ star Jr NTR too paid his heartfelt tributes to the legendary actor. Taking to his Twitter account, the actor wrote, “Chalapati Rao's untimely death has left me deeply saddened. Nandamuri family lost a family member today. The death of Chalapati Rao, who was dear to our family since the days of his grandfather, is a great loss for all of us. My prayer is that his soul rest in peace.”

చలపతి రావు గారి అకాల మరణం నన్ను ఎంతగానో కలచివేసింది. నందమూరి కుటుంబం ఇవాళ ఒక కుటుంబ సభ్యుడిని కోల్పోయింది. తాత గారి రోజుల నుండి మా కుటుంబానికి అత్యంత ఆప్తుడైన చలపతి రావు గారి మృతి మా అందరికీ తీరని లోటు.



ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని నా ప్రార్ధన. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 25, 2022

“Shocked and Saddened to hear about the demise of #ChalapathiRao Babai 💔 It's an invaluable loss of a gem of an actor to the Industry..! Offering strength & condolences to Ravi Babu garu & his family..!” director Anil Ravipudi wrote.

Notably, Chalapati Rao was best known for his roles in films including Yamagola, Yugapurushudu, Justice Chaudhary, Bobbili Puli, Ninne Pelladata, and Allari.