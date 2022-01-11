New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, after testing positive for COVID-19. Confirming the same to ANI, her niece Rachana said that she has mild symptoms.

Rachana also said that the veteran singer is stable currently. She has been kept in ICU for precautionary reasons considering her age.

"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," Rachna told ANI

Earlier in 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathing problems. Rachana, in her statement, said, “Lata didi suffered from a viral chest infection so we got her to the hospital. But now, she is on a path of recovery. Thank you for your concern.”

Last year in September, the singer celebrated her 92nd birthday in attendance of her loved ones.

Lata Mangeshkar is the recipient of several awards, including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

Currently, Mumbai is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 and new variant Omicron cases. Maharashtra reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant, yesterday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,247.

