Legendary Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away At 82; PM Modi, Others Express Grief

Veteran Singer Bhupinder Singh passed away at the age of 82 on Monday. The singer, known for his songs like 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' and 'Hohon Pe Aise Baat' among many others, breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai.

The veteran was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues for some time. However, according to Bhupinder Singh's wife Mitali Singh, the singer passed away due to a heart attack while he was admitted to the hospital.

Condolence messages have been pouring in on social media ever since the news reached everyone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed on veteran's demise and said that his works struck a chord with several people.

"Anguished by the passing away of Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Minister Harshdeep Singh Puri also expressed grief and wrote on his Twitter, " Karoge Yaad To Har Baat Yaad Aayegi. Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of ghazal & playback singer & musician Bhupendra Singh Ji. Known for his unique style, the 82-year-old Amritsar-born legend had enthralled music lovers across generations. An era has ended."

Bollywood fraternity also poured in their condolence on the veteran singer's demise as Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram stories to remember the late singer. He posted a photo of him and wrote, "Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder Singh Ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had a uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. (Om emoji) Shaanti."

Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had an uniqueness.

Actor Shekhar Suman took to Twitter and wrote, "Dil dhoondta hai phir wohi fursat ke raat din..the man with the velvet voice..Bhupendra Singh is no more...RIP."

Singer Vishal Dadlani also expressed grief on Twitter. He wrote, "In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi."

Over a decades-long career, Bhupinder Singh enthralled the audience with his evergreen songs like 'Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga', 'Dil Dhoondhta Hai', 'Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta', 'Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai' and many more.