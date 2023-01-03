Legendary Rabindra Sangeet Singer Sumitra Sen Passes Away Aged 89, Mamata Banerjee Says 'Irreparable Loss'

Veteran singer Sumitra Sen passed away on Monday after suffering from a prolonged illness. She was 89. The news of her death was confirmed by her daughter, Srabani Sen, who took to her social media account to share the tragic news.

Taking to her Facebook account, Srabani Sen wrote in Bengali language that the legendary singer passed away on Tuesday morning. “Mother passed away early in the morning today,” Srabani’s post on Facebook read.

Sumitra Sen was a Bengali Indian exponent of Rabindra Sangeet and Bengali songs. Her family is best known for having contributed to the spread of Rabindranath Tagore's music across the world. The legendary singer suffered from a heart attack on Tuesday morning and couldn’t survive.

Several social media users took to the comments section of Srabani Sen’s Facebook post to mourn the demise of the legendary singer. One user wrote, “Mind is full of pain... Heartfelt condolences to you.. She learned many songs in the past, kept affection and all remained as memories. Respect and salute from the heart... I pray for peace of your soul.” Another wrote, “I don't know what to say to you. I can't explain how bad I feel. I am with you Much respect and rest in peace.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent her condolence to Sumitra Sen’s family in a statement that read, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of eminent musician Sumitra Sen. She breathed her last in Kolkata today. She was 89 years old. Sumitra Sen, the foremost artist of Rabindra Sangeet, has been enthralling the audience with her own singing for decades."

The statement further added, "As an instructor, she has left behind innumerable gifted students. West Bengal Government awarded him 'Sangeet Mahasamman' in 2012. I had a close relationship with Sumitra Sen for a long time. Her death is an irreparable loss to the music world. My sincere condolences to Sumitradi's two daughters Indrani and Sravani and to her family and fans.”