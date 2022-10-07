Legend Of Vox Machina Season 2 Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Animated Fantasy Series

Anime fans cannot keep calm as the trailer of the superhit animated fantasy series, ‘Legend Of Vox Machina’ first look has just been released by its makers. The Prime Video series premiered its first season back in January and was received very well by the audiences.

An animated series adapting Critical Role's Dungeons & Dragons campaign, the first season of ‘Legend Of Vox Machina’ consisted of 12 episodes.

‘Legend Of Vox Machina Series is set in the fictional world of Exandria, which was created by Matthew Mercer in 2012 for his personal Dungeons & Dragons campaign. It was then launched as an actual play web series, titled ‘Critical Role’ in 2015. Major parts of the story takes place on the continent of Tal'Dorei in locations such as the metropolis of Emon and the city-state of Whitestone.

The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. It has been announced that the new season will premiere sometime on January 23.

Recently, a recap reel has been released by Prime Video, where an original song is being played and the full recap of the adventures of the first season has been released on Youtube. The streamer has also announced that the new season will premiere in January 2023.

In the description of the video, Prime Video wrote, “They're rowdy, they're ragtag, they're misfits turned mercenaries for hire. Vox Machina is more interested in easy money and cheap ale than actually protecting the realm. But when the kingdom is threatened by evil, this boisterous crew realizes that they are the only ones capable of restoring justice. What began as a simple payday is now the origin story behind Exandria’s newest heroes.”

On October 6, 2022, Amazon announced that it renewed ‘Legend Of Vox Machina’ for a third season.

‘Legend Of Vox Machina Season 2’ will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from January 2023.