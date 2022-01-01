Chennai/Hyderabad | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SS Rajamouli’s high-budget period action drama film ‘RRR’ that was scheduled to release on January 7, 2021 will not release in Cinema on the scheduled date due to COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions put in place because of it. "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement," the makers said in an official statement.

Starring Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the film has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 400 Crore. Due to such big budget stakes, makers are not willing to risk the potential of the Cinema collections of the film in the time when the theatres have been closed in parts of the country due to fears stoked by the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL," the official statement added further.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma