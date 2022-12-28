Leena Nagwanshi, 22-Year-Old Social Media Influencer, Dies By Suicide In Raigarh

Days after television actor Tunisha Sharma’s suicide left the nation in shock, a 22-year-old social media influencer Chhatisgarh’s Raigarh district died by suicide. According to reports, the woman was found hanging in her home.

According to ANI, the body of the social media influencer has been sent for post-mortem for further investigation. “Chhattisgarh | A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The case is being investigated by Chakradhar Nagar PS area. The body has been sent for post-mortem: Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar PS,” read a tweet by the official Twitter handle of ANI.

Chhattisgarh | A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The case is being investigated by Chakradhar Nagar PS area. The body has been sent for post-mortem: Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar PS pic.twitter.com/Bq62WitNQN — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 27, 2022

Leena Nagwanshi had more than 10,000 followers on her Instagram account. In her last reel, the social media influencer was seen celebrating Christmas posing as Santa Claus in a transition reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💞𝙻𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙰 𝙽𝙰𝙶𝚆𝙰𝙽𝚂𝙷𝙸💞 (@leena_nagwanshi)

No suicide note has yet been found by the police officials. However, further investigation is underway.

Several social media users took to the comments section of Leena Nagwanshi’s post to react to the news. One user wrote, “Today’s youth is unable to take any pressure the social media is making it even harder back in the day we were too put under a lot of pressure but we had both physical and the mental strength to cope with any pressure please talk to someone if possible for the sake of your family just hold on every human being is struggling with some difficulties in life ending your life is not the solution it just puts your loved ones in hell live life face challenges it will get better.” Another comment read, “Too much social media exposure is causing a mental disorder.”

The news comes days after ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the washroom on the set of her show on Saturday. It is being reported that a breakup with her co-star Sheezan Khan triggered the actor to take the extreme step. The last rites of Tunisha Sharma were held in Mumbai’s Mira Road crematorium ground on Tuesday.