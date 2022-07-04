Leena Manimekalai Reacts After Backlash Over Poster Showing 'Smoking Goddess Kaali' | See Here

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's latest documentary film poster has drawn flak on social media for hurting religious sentiments with the 'wrong' depiction of Goddess Kali. The Madurai-born, Toronto-based filmmaker was accused of "deliberately hurting the Hindu sentiments" for portraying Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette.

A few days ago, Leena took to Twitter to share a poster of her film which depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background. However, the portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster did not go down well with a section of social media users who demanded the poster be withdrawn.

And, now the director has issued a clarification on the same, taking to Twitter the director mentioned, "The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag 'arrest Leena manimekalai' and put the hashtag 'love you Leena manimekalai."

ஒரு மாலைப்பொழுது, டோரோண்டோ மாநகரத்தில காளி தோன்றி வீதிகளில் உலா வரும்போது நடக்கிற சம்பவங்கள் தான் படம். படத்தைப்பார்த்தா “arrest leena manimekalai” hashtag போடாம “love you leena manimekalai” hashtag போடுவாங்க.✊🏽 https://t.co/W6GNp3TG6m — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 4, 2022

But, soon after her clarification statement was posted, Twitteratis got even more enraged with her audacity to mock Hindus and support it, instead of apologising. One Twitter user wrote, "Instead of saying sorry she is saying to support her just see her guts no fear of mocking hindus. Now no SC Judge will speak for it."

Instead of saying sorry she is saying to support her just see her guts no fear of mocking hindus. Now no SC Judge will speak for it.#ArrestLeenaManimekalai https://t.co/09bbXTEueW — Pratham Singhal (@IprathamSinghal) July 4, 2022

Earlier, Some people even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag '#ArrestLeenaManimekal' trended on Twitter. "Leena Manimekalai a filmmaker portraying Hindu God as cigarette smokers. She is Insulting Maa Kaali," a Twitterati wrote.

"I demand the arrest of Leena Manimekalai. We won't tolerate the disrespect of our GODDESS KAALI MAA.We all the way of the Tamil government this time. @beingarun28 @TheDeepak2022 #ArrestLeenaManimekalai," a Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, several films and shows have in the past gotten into trouble for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' faced Twitterati's ire for purportedly promoting 'Hinduphobic' content in the movie.

In 2021, Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Taandav' raked up a row for allegedly creating a possibility of religious tension by portraying Hindu Gods in a bad light.