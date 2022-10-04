Lee Min-Ho: 5 Must Watch Korean Dramas Of 'Boys Over Flowers' Star

LEE MIN-HO is one of the most popular actors not just in Korea but also worldwide. Starting his acting career in 2002, Lee Min-ho has proved his versatility as an actor over the years. The actor first starred in minor and supporting roles in films and shows. His first big break was in the show Get Up in 2008 and there was no looking back for him.

His show 'Boys Over Flowers' gained an immense fan following over the world and is still the most popular Korean drama. If you are Lee Min-ho, you need to watch these five dramas starring him in the lead role.

1. Boys Over Flowers

Lee Min-Ho gained an immense fan following all over the world after starring in Boys Over Flowers in 2004. The show revolves around a working-class girl who gets involved in the lives of a group of wealthy young men in her elite high school. Boys Over Flower is credited for the start of 'The Korean Wave' worldwide. The show also stars Ku Hye-sun, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon and Kim So-eun.

2. The Heirs

The Heirs has a similar theme to Boys Over Flowers and revolves around the rich elite high school students. The show also stars Park Shin-hye and Kim Woo-bin.

3. The Legend Of The Blue Sea

The Legend Of The Blue Sea revolves around a mermaid who travels across the oceans to find her lover on the land. Lee Min-ho was seen as a con-artist in the show, who fell in love with the mermaid. The show also stars Jun Ji-hyun in the lead role.

4. The King: Eternal Monarch

The King: Eternal Monarch focuses on the theme of the multiverse and a parallel universe. Lee Min-Ho plays the role of Emperor Lee Gon from of Kingdom of Corea, which is in a parallel world. He goes into the other world, where the Republic of Korea exist. The show also stars Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan, Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Eun-chae and Lee Jung-jin in the lead role.

5. Pachinko

Pachinko is based on the novel by Min Jin Lee and premiered on Apple TV+. Lee Min Ho played the role of Koh Hansu, who lives in Osaka, Japan.