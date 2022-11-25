‘Learning To Walk For Second Time In Life’: Pooja Hegde’s Emotional Note About Her Recovery After Surgery

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde recently suffered from a ligament tear in her ankle and has been in constant touch with her fans via Instagram informing them about her condition. The actress has uploaded several Instagram stories and pictures where she is seen walking step by step.

The 'Housefull 4' actress shared a video where she could be seen taking baby steps with the help of a walker guided by her nurse. Next, she was seen trying to get up from her bed with the help of her nurse. The actress further quoted, " Fall down. Get back up, keep standing up #babysteps #recovery."

In another video, the actress captioned, "Two weeks back..me learning to walk for the second time in my life. It's so funny how you find your mind blanking on how it's done, an activity I've done all my life! #Firststeps."

Keeping herself updated, she recently uploaded a picture on her feed, where the actress can be seen keeping one foot inside a water bucket, where she wrote, "What my mornings look like now.." "#roadtorecovery #comingbackstronger"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

On the work front, the actress is all set for her next release co-starring Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. The film is a modern-day retelling of William Shakespeare's classic comedy 'A Comedy Of Errors.'

The actress will also be seen sharing screen with Mahesh Babu and Samyuktha Menon's upcoming release, whereas she is also preparing for the highly anticipated film of Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'